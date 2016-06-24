FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Cameron should stay to implement Brexit decision: Vote Leave chief
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 5:33 AM / a year ago

Cameron should stay to implement Brexit decision: Vote Leave chief

Britain's Prime Minister Cameron leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, June 8, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - There is little appetite among the majority of Conservative lawmakers to depose Prime Minister David Cameron who should now prepare to negotiate Britain's exit from the European Union, Vote Leave chief Matthew Elliott told Reuters.

"I can detect little appetite among Conservative MPs for the prime minister to go: the vast majority want him to be the one who stays in place and implements this decision," Elliott, who is not a lawmaker, said of Britain's vote to leave the EU.

"There is no need to implement Article 50 straight away - in fact it would be foolish to do so. The best thing is to take stock of this, for the PM to talk with cabinet colleagues, with parliament and other member states."

No member state has ever left and Article 50 of the EU treaty, which sets out how a state can exit the bloc, offers little detail.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge

