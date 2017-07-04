Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis leaves Downing Street after a cabinet meeting in London, Britain July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON Legislation to begin the process of transferring European Union law into British law will be introduced to parliament next week, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said Brexit minister David Davis had given colleagues an update on the "Repeal Bill", which will shift EU legislation into British law as part of the Brexit process, at a weekly meeting of May's top team of ministers.

"He said the legislation, which is the start of the legislative process for Brexit, is expected to be tabled next week," the spokesman told reporters.

