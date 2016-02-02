FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU draft deal on Britain not a euro zone veto: Tusk letter
#World News
February 2, 2016 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

EU draft deal on Britain not a euro zone veto: Tusk letter

A letter sent by European Council President Donald Tusk to European Union (EU) leaders after it was released to the media, is seen in Brussels, Belgium February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Proposals to protect Britain and other non-euro zone countries from deeper euro zone integration do not grant London the right of veto over decisions, European Council President Donald Tusk told EU leaders in a letter on Tuesday.

Publishing the letter moments after he released the draft proposal to keep Britain in the EU, Tusk said EU ambassadors would meet on Friday to discuss the plans.

Tusk said that “giving necessary reassurances on the concerns of non-euro area member states cannot constitute a veto nor delay urgent decisions.”

EU leaders hope to agree the proposals at a summit on Feb.18.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
