Still no guarantee of EU deal with Britain, EU's Tusk warns
February 17, 2016 / 5:22 PM / 2 years ago

Still no guarantee of EU deal with Britain, EU's Tusk warns

European Council President Donald Tusk arrives at Czech Prime Minister's residence in Prague, Czech Republic, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk warned on Wednesday that a deal was not yet certain with Britain at summit on Thursday and Friday, calling on all members of the bloc to help bridge remaining gaps to keep London in the European Union.

“There is still no guarantee that we will reach an agreement,” Tusk, who will chair the summit, said in a letter to EU leaders. “We differ on some political issues and I am fully aware that it will be difficult to overcome them. Therefore I urge you to remain constructive.”

He also said failure to reach agreement “would be a defeat both for the UK and the European Union, but a geopolitical victory for those who seek to divide us.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Alissa de Carbonell

