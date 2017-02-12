FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Success of EU exit bill sends strong message to upper house: UK minister
#World News
February 12, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 6 months ago

Success of EU exit bill sends strong message to upper house: UK minister

David Lidington speaks during the "Rome 2015 MED, Mediterranean dialogues" forum in Rome, Italy, December 10, 2015.Remo Casilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The successful passage of British legislation to start Brexit talks through the lower house of parliament is a "pretty powerful message" to the upper house which will consider the bill, the leader of the House of Commons said on Sunday.

In an interview with the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show, David Lidington said the House of Lords, or upper house, had a role in debating the legislation that gives the government the right to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty and start talks.

"The fact that the exit bill, the Article 50 bill, has gone to the House of Lords with a majority of more than 300 from the House of Commons and unamended ... is a pretty powerful message to the lords," he said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Toby Chopra

