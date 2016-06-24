FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manchester votes less strongly than expected for remain: PA
June 24, 2016 / 3:02 AM / a year ago

Manchester votes less strongly than expected for remain: PA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The city of Manchester in northern England voted less strongly than expected to remain in the European Union in Thursday’s membership referendum.

The Press Association reported 60 percent of voters in Manchester, one of the largest voting areas by population and predicted to be one of the top 15 safest for remain, backed staying in the EU.

Analysis by J.P. Morgan ahead of the vote had predicted support of 70 percent for remain in Manchester.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

