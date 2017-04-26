FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICE calls for pause in new EU rules during Brexit talks
#World News
April 26, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 4 months ago

ICE calls for pause in new EU rules during Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - New European Union securities rules due to be implemented next year should be postponed while Britain and the bloc work out new trading terms in financial services, InterContinental Exchange Chief Executive Jeff Sprecher said on Wednesday.

Sprecher said the EU's "MiFID II" rules were "daft" and the worst piece of legislation he had ever seen.

"It seems like in both parties interests to pause," Sprecher told a conference in London.

He also said Britain has a strong hand in financial services in Brexit negotiations with the EU.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Kylie MacLellan

