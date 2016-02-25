UK finance ministry says no contingency plans for Brexit

Union flags and the Big Ben clocktower cover notebooks are seen on sale in London, Britain, Thursday December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry is not putting together plans on how it would deal with fallout on markets if Britain voted to leave the European Union, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Earlier this week the pound fell to multi-year lows on concern that Britons could vote to leave the EU in a referendum on membership in June.

“The government policy is not to do contingency planning,” Charles Roxburgh, director general for financial services at the finance ministry.

Roxburgh said this was consistent with the stance the government took when Scotland held a referendum on whether to remain part of the United Kingdom.