7 months ago
UK PM May says she has had positive discussions with banks
#Business News
January 19, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 7 months ago

UK PM May says she has had positive discussions with banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2017.Ruben Sprich

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.

After she said earlier this week that Britain would be leaving the EU single market, banks are expected to push ahead with plans to relocate parts of businesses elsewhere in the EU so they can continue to sell their services across the bloc.

Speaking to the BBC at the World Economic Conference in Davos, Switzerland, May said: "I've had a very good, positive discussion with banks about the benefits of the City of London, about what it is that has brought them to the City of London, and how we can continue to build on that for the future.

"There are huge benefits for investments in the UK - we have a fundamentally very strong economy, we have a service sector that is ... valued around the world.

"I believe a truly global Britain can brings jobs and prosperity to the UK across the board, including in financial services."

Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by Estelle Shirbon

