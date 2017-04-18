FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Early UK election will not affect Brexit timetable: PM May's spokesman
#World News
April 18, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 4 months ago

Early UK election will not affect Brexit timetable: PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's timetable for leaving the European Union will not be affected by Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to call an early national election, her spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that work towards a Brexit deal would continue.

"It carries on exactly as it is," he told reporters when asked whether work on the Brexit deal would be affected. "Officials carry on working and you continue to have secretaries of state working on this."

He added that May received full backing for the early election from her top team of ministers at a meeting on Tuesday morning, and that she had spoken to Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

