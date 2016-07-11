FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 4:52 PM / a year ago

Britain's May says to negotiate a successful Brexit as PM

Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May speaks to reporters after being confirmed as the next leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister in central London, Britain July 11, 2016.Paul Hackett

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's next prime minister, Theresa May, called on Monday for the country to unite under her leadership, promising to make a success of negotiating the country's divorce from the European Union.

After receiving official confirmation she had won a leadership contest of the ruling Conservative Party following the exit of the only other candidate, May told reporters: "Brexit means Brexit and we are going to make a success of it ... we need to unite our country."

May is due to be installed as prime minister in succession to David Cameron on Wednesday.

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Stephen Addison

