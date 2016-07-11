Britain's May says to negotiate a successful Brexit as PM

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's next prime minister, Theresa May, called on Monday for the country to unite under her leadership, promising to make a success of negotiating the country's divorce from the European Union.

After receiving official confirmation she had won a leadership contest of the ruling Conservative Party following the exit of the only other candidate, May told reporters: "Brexit means Brexit and we are going to make a success of it ... we need to unite our country."

May is due to be installed as prime minister in succession to David Cameron on Wednesday.