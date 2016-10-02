British PM May says is listening to businesses' Brexit demands

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - The British government is talking to businesses to find out what sort of deal they want from the country's exit negotiations with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday.

"I want the right deal for trade in goods and services," she told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show when asked how important it was for British business to have tariff free access to the EU single market.

"What we are doing at the moment, what (Brexit minister) David Davis and his department are doing, is listening to businesses here in the UK, listening to different sectors, finding out what it is that is most important to them."