7 months ago
UK PM May urges firms to end short-term thinking, show global leadership
January 19, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 7 months ago

UK PM May urges firms to end short-term thinking, show global leadership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2017.Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Multinational businesses must avoid short-term thinking and show leadership to help restore faith in globalization among citizens who feel left behind by the pace of economic change, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

May said businesses must put aside short-term considerations and invest in people and communities for the long term.

"We must heed the underlying feeling that there are some companies, particularly those with a global reach who are playing by a different set of rules to ordinary working people," she told business leaders at the World Economic Forum, a gathering of business and political elites in the Swiss Alps.

"So it is essential for business to demonstrate leadership, to show that in this globalized world everyone is playing by the same rules."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Noah Barkin, writing by William James, editing by Kylie MacLellan

