PM May: EU deal within two years will be a challenge

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she realized it would be a challenge to meet her own two-year deadline to reach a deal on Britain's future relationship with the bloc.

"We recognize that it will be a challenge to reach such a comprehensive agreement within the two-year period set out for withdrawal discussions in the Treaty," May said in a letter to Tusk which formally started the negotiating period.

"But we believe it is necessary to agree the terms of our future partnership alongside those of our withdrawal from the EU," May said in the text of the letter, which was distributed by her office.