FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UK's May says early election averts clash with end of Brexit talks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 19, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 4 months ago

UK's May says early election averts clash with end of Brexit talks

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives in Downing Street, in central London, Britain April 19, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that holding an early election on June 8 rather than waiting until 2020 would avert a situation where she would face a crunch time in EU talks and a domestic election at the same time.

Under the planned timetable, Britain is expected to formally leave the European Union in March 2019. The early election in June means May will not have to face the voters again until 2022, giving her a wider margin of maneuver at the tail end of the Brexit talks.

"If you look at the timetable, had the election been in 2020 we would have been coming up to the most crucial part of the negotiations, at the end of the negotiations, in what would be starting to be the run-up to a general election," May said in an interview with the BBC.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.