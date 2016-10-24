FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
May says aware of importance of financial services to UK economy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 24, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 10 months ago

May says aware of importance of financial services to UK economy

British Prime Minister Theresa May is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2016.Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was aware of the importance of financial services to the country's economy and was in discussions with the sector about what its priorities were in upcoming Brexit negotiations.

"I have been clear ... (about) the importance that we place on being able not just to trade with but to operate within the European market, and that is for both goods and services. I say that precisely because I am aware of the importance of financial services to the United Kingdom as a whole, to our economy as a whole," she told parliament.

"We are in discussions with the financial sector on the issues that it believes are the priorities for the future so that we can ensure that as part of the negotiations we are able to get the best deal possible."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.