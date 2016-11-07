UK government focused on winning court appeal: spokesman for PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is focused on winning an appeal at the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that it should get approval from parliament to trigger Article 50, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Asked about reports that the government was preparing a new bill in case it failed to win the appeal, the spokesman said: "I'm not going to be drawn into commenting on the ins and outs of government and the work that's going on in government. What I have been clear about, and the government has been clear about, is that the focus of the work is on this Supreme Court hearing."

He also told reporters that the government was confident that it had "strong legal arguments" to win at the Supreme Court.