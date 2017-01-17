British PM May sets out plans for Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is setting out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on Tuesday.

Below are the highlights from her speech:

UK WILL LEAVE EUROPEAN SINGLE MARKET

This agreement should allow for the freest possible trade in goods and services between Britain and the EU's member states. It should give British companies the maximum freedom to trade with and operate within European markets, and let European businesses do the same in Britain.

But I want to be clear: What I am proposing cannot mean membership of the single market.

NOT SEEKING PARTIAL OR ASSOCIATE MEMBERSHIP

We see a new and equal partnership between an independent, self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU. Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out.

We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave. No. The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union and my job is to get the right deal for Britain.

I WANT A TRULY GLOBAL BRITAIN

I want this United Kingdom to emerge from this period of change stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking than ever before. I want us to be a secure, prosperous, tolerant country, a magnet for international talent.

I want us to be a truly global Britain, the best friend and neighbour to our European partners, but a country that reaches beyond the borders of Europe too. A country that goes out into the world to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike.

INVESTMENT IN ECONOMIC INFRASTRUCTURE

This government has a plan for Britain ... That is why, as we continue to pay the deficit down, we will take a balanced approach by investing in our economic infrastructure, as it can transform the growth potential of our economy and improve the quality of people's lives across the whole country.

EU NATIONALS WILL STILL BE WELCOME

You will still be welcome in this country as we hope our citizens will be in yours.

BREXIT MUST MEAN CONTROL OF IMMIGRATION

Brexit must mean control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe and that is what we will deliver.

GUARANTEEING RIGHTS OF EU CITIZENS IN UK, UK CITIZENS IN EU

We want to guarantee the rights of EU citizens who are already living in Britain and the rights of the British nationals in other member states as early as we can.

BREXIT DOES NOT MEAN UK IS TURNING INWARD

The result of the referendum was not a decision to turn inward and retreat from the world, because Britain's history and culture is profoundly internationalist. We are a European country and proud of our shared European heritage. But we are always a country that has looked beyond Europe to the wider world. That is why we are one of the most racially diverse countries in Europe.

UK DOES NOT WANT EU TO UNRAVEL

Our decision is not always understood by our friends and allies in Europe, and many fear the beginning of a great unravelling of the EU. But let me be clear. I do not want that to happen. It would not be in the best interest of Britain, it remains overwhelmingly and compellingly in Britain's best national interest for the EU to succeed.