FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK PM May heads to Switzerland for two-week holiday
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2016 / 11:03 PM / a year ago

UK PM May heads to Switzerland for two-week holiday

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a joinery factory in London, Britain August 3, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - After a hectic first month in office following the June 23 Brexit vote, new Prime Minister Theresa May is off on holiday and she has chosen a country outside the European Union with close ties to the bloc - Switzerland.

May, who became prime minister on July 13, will head to Switzerland on Thursday for two weeks, her office said. It did not provide any further details of the trip.

The British leader has spoken previously of her love of walking holidays in Switzerland, a destination also favored by her German counterpart Angela Merkel.

"The views are spectacular, the air is clear and you can get some peace and quiet," May wrote in the Telegraph newspaper in 2007.

The model of Switzerland is one Britain will be looking at closely as it seeks to determine its own future relationship with the EU following the vote to leave the bloc.

Switzerland, along with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, is a member of the European Free Trade Association.

Its goods exporters enjoy tariff-free access to EU markets while it is also free to negotiate its own trade deals with non-EU countries. It has only limited access to the EU's services market however, and almost none for financial services -- a significant contributor to the British economy.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.