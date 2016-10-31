FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UK PM May wants 'maximum freedom' in EU single market: spokeswoman
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 31, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 10 months ago

UK PM May wants 'maximum freedom' in EU single market: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in London, Britain October 26, 2016.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Theresa May is seeking freedom for businesses to operate within the European Union's single market, her spokeswoman said on Monday when asked what kind of trade deal the prime minister was seeking after leaving the EU.

"I think the PM has said many times that she wants the UK to be the global champion for free trade, that she wants British companies to have the maximum freedom to trade with and operate in the European single market," May's spokeswoman said in response to a question on whether she wanted Britain to stay inside the EU's customs union.

On Sunday, a cabinet minister said Britain had told Nissan (7201.T) it would aim for tariff-free trade with Europe for the motor industry after Brexit, persuading the Japanese company to invest in the country's biggest car plant.

"As you know we are looking very carefully at the moment (at) the different sectoral issues, that's why there is such a level of engagement across government with different sectors," the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.