UK's May to Germany's Merkel: Brexit preparations are 'on track'

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday assured her German counterpart that preparations for Britain's exit from the European union were on track, and that the legal process of leaving would be triggered by the end of March next year.

"Our work is on track, we do stand ready to trigger Article 50 before the end of March, or by the end of March 2017," she told Angela Merkel during a joint media briefing in Berlin.