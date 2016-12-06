FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UK does not want to go beyond two years in Brexit talks: May's spokesman
#World News
December 6, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 9 months ago

UK does not want to go beyond two years in Brexit talks: May's spokesman

The Union flag flies above the flag of the Supreme Court on the first day of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London, Britain December 5, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government does not want its Brexit negotiations to go beyond the two-year limit set under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said in Brussels that the divorce talks would have to be completed within 18 months so the deal could be ratified by March 2019.

"There is a two-year time frame on that process. We have been clear that we are not seeking to extend that process. In terms of how long the actual negotiations take place, clearly that is a matter that will resolve itself as a result of the negotiations," he told reporters.

He also said Britain was going into the talks with goodwill and was seeing that reflected by its EU partners.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

