FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
British PM May says wants orderly Brexit but admits it will be complex: FT
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2016 / 7:03 AM / 9 months ago

British PM May says wants orderly Brexit but admits it will be complex: FT

British Prime Minister Theresa May attends the first Gulf Cooporative Council's (GCC) " GCC British Summit", in Sakhir Palace Bahrain, December 7, 2016.Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she wants a smooth and orderly Brexit but admitted that the negotiation to leave the European Union will be complex, the Financial Times reported.

"I want to see as smooth and orderly a process as possible," May told the FT in an interview. "Of course, it’s going to be complex because there’s a lot to deal with."

May said the EU did not want other members to break away as Britain plans to, meaning the talks could be tense.

When asked about relations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, May said it was important to build relations with all of the 27 other members of the EU.

"I think it’s also important to build a relationship with others sitting around the European table. There are 27 member states which will be negotiating," she was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.