5 months ago
Article 50 letter will set tone for Britain's ties with world: PM May
#World News
March 21, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

Article 50 letter will set tone for Britain's ties with world: PM May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Conservative Party's Spring Forum in Cardiff, Wales, March 17, 2017.Rebecca Naden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May told her top team of ministers on Tuesday that a letter launching the formal divorce proceedings with the European Union will set the tone for Britain's relationship with the rest of the world, her spokesman said.

May has said she will trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty on March 29, launching two years of talks that will shape the future of both Britain and Europe.

"The prime minister said the letter will be one of the most important documents in our country's recent history, and will start to deliver the result of the referendum and set the tone for our new relationship with Europe and the world," the spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

