5 months ago
UK PM May's spokesman says EU leaders appreciated tone of Brexit letter
#World News
March 30, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 5 months ago

UK PM May's spokesman says EU leaders appreciated tone of Brexit letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union leaders appreciated the tone of a letter sent by Prime Minister Theresa May setting out Britain's intention to withdraw from the bloc, May's spokesman told reporters on Thursday.

The spokesman said May had spoken to the President of the European Parliament and the leaders of Ireland, Poland, Italy, France and Spain since Britain formally triggered the process of leaving the EU on Wednesday.

"They were warm, constructive," he told reporters when asked about the calls. "The feedback that we have had is that the tone of the letter was appreciated and considered to be constructive."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

