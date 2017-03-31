FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 31, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 5 months ago

Draft EU guidelines show both sides constructive on Brexit talks: UK spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Draft negotiating guidelines from the European Union show a constructive approach ahead of negotiations on Britain's exit from the bloc, a British government spokesman said on Friday.

"It is clear both sides wish to approach these talks constructively, and as the prime minister said this week, wish to ensure a deep and special partnership between the UK and the European Union," the spokesman said, in an email distributed from Prime Minister Theresa May's office.

Draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday showed the EU is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit. EU council President Donald Tusk said the talks would be difficult and sometimes confrontational.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

