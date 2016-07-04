FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Candidate for British PM May wants quick vote on Trident
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Candidate for British PM May wants quick vote on Trident

Britain's Home Secretary, Theresa May, delivers a speech at RUSI (Royal United Services Institute) in London, Britain June 30, 2016.Dylan Martinez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must prioritize replacing its Trident nuclear deterrent in the wake of the referendum to leave the European Union with a parliamentary vote this month, interior minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday, The Daily Telegraph reported.

May is the favorite to succeed David Cameron in the Conservative party leadership election to become Britain's next Prime Minister.

The newspaper said May wants all four of Britain's submarines to be replaced and expects Cameron and Michael Fallon, the defense minister, to use a Nato summit in Poland later this week to tell Britain's allies that the British government is committed to Trident.

"The House of Commons should, before the summer recess, vote on Britain's next-generation nuclear deterrent – and we should get on with getting it built."

Fallon said last month that Britain's commitment to renewing Trident would not be affected by the Brexit vote.

Writing by James Davey; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.