Candidate for British PM May wants quick vote on Trident

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must prioritize replacing its Trident nuclear deterrent in the wake of the referendum to leave the European Union with a parliamentary vote this month, interior minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday, The Daily Telegraph reported.

May is the favorite to succeed David Cameron in the Conservative party leadership election to become Britain's next Prime Minister.

The newspaper said May wants all four of Britain's submarines to be replaced and expects Cameron and Michael Fallon, the defense minister, to use a Nato summit in Poland later this week to tell Britain's allies that the British government is committed to Trident.

"The House of Commons should, before the summer recess, vote on Britain's next-generation nuclear deterrent – and we should get on with getting it built."

Fallon said last month that Britain's commitment to renewing Trident would not be affected by the Brexit vote.