a year ago
Britain's May to meet Merkel for Brexit talks in first foreign visit
#World News
July 18, 2016 / 9:32 AM / a year ago

Britain's May to meet Merkel for Brexit talks in first foreign visit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at 10 Downing Street, in central London July 13, 2016.Paul Hackett

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Theresa May will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday to discuss how they can work together as Britain prepares to leave the European Union in her first foreign visit as prime minister, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The spokeswoman for the British leader also said in a statement that May would then travel to France on Thursday to meet President Francois Hollande for talks on Brexit, the attacks in Nice and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
