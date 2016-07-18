Britain's May to meet Merkel for Brexit talks in first foreign visit

LONDON (Reuters) - Theresa May will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday to discuss how they can work together as Britain prepares to leave the European Union in her first foreign visit as prime minister, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The spokeswoman for the British leader also said in a statement that May would then travel to France on Thursday to meet President Francois Hollande for talks on Brexit, the attacks in Nice and counter-terrorism cooperation.