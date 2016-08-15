FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK's May is throwing full weight behind winning best Brexit deal: spokesman
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 15, 2016 / 11:04 AM / a year ago

UK's May is throwing full weight behind winning best Brexit deal: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a joinery factory in London, Britain August 3, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is throwing the full weight of government behind her goal of winning the best Brexit deal for Britain but will not trigger the formal divorce procedure before the end of the year, her spokesman said on Monday.

Asked about weekend media reports which suggested that May would delay invoking Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon treaty to trigger the formal exit procedure until later next year, her spokesman told reporters:

"The PM is providing the kind of leadership you would expect to confront this serious and very complex task and the full weight of the machinery of government has been put behind it.

"Article 50 notification won't happen before the end of 2016," the spokesman added.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.