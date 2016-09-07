LONDON Britain must take time to consider what its post-Brexit relationship with the European Union will look like and will not reveal its hand ahead of time, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
"I know many people are keen to see rapid progress and to understand what post-Brexit Britain will look like. We are getting on with that vital work but we must also think through the issues in a sober and considered way," she told parliament.
"We will not take decisions until we are ready, we will not reveal our hand prematurely and we will not provide a running commentary on every twist and turn of the negotiation."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
