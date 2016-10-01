FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Britain to enshrine all EU rules in UK law after Brexit: ITV
October 1, 2016 / 6:32 PM / a year ago

Britain to enshrine all EU rules in UK law after Brexit: ITV

Prime Minister Theresa May greets troops as she visits 1st Battalion The Mercian Regiment (Cheshire, Worcesters and Foresters, and Staffords) at their barracks at Bulford Camp on September 29, 2016 near Salisbury, England. The Prime Minister visited the military base in the Salisbury Plain area to meet with soldiers, see the equipment they work with and to also meet with some their families.Matt Cardy/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - All EU rules and legislation will be enshrined in British law after Brexit and then regulations deemed unnecessary will be abolished in subsequent years, ITV's political editor reported on Saturday, without citing sources.

Prime Minister Theresa May will make the pledge during a speech at the Conservative Party conference on Sunday to provide certainty to businesses as to the legality of their products, deals completed and employment rules, ITV reported.

A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Elizabeth Piper; editing by David Clarke

