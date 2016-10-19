Brexit vote was for control over immigration, but we want good exit deal: UK's May

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's vote to leave the European Union was clearly a vote to regain control over immigration, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, adding that she wanted to ensure the country got a good deal for businesses from exit negotiations.

She told parliament: "The government is very clear that the vote on the 23rd of June was a vote to ensure that we had control of movement of people from the EU into the UK, but also we want to see the best possible access for businesses for trading in goods and services with, and operating within, that European market.

"That is what the government will be aiming for and we will be ambitious in that," she added. "Parliament will have its say. These are going to be lengthy negotiations over the course of two years and more - parliament will have its say in a whole variety of ways."

May also said she was looking at the possibilities of trade deals with Commonwealth countries.