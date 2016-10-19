FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Brexit vote was for control over immigration, but we want good exit deal: UK's May
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 19, 2016 / 11:44 AM / 10 months ago

Brexit vote was for control over immigration, but we want good exit deal: UK's May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Number 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at parliament in London, Britain October 19, 2016.Hannah McKay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's vote to leave the European Union was clearly a vote to regain control over immigration, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, adding that she wanted to ensure the country got a good deal for businesses from exit negotiations.

She told parliament: "The government is very clear that the vote on the 23rd of June was a vote to ensure that we had control of movement of people from the EU into the UK, but also we want to see the best possible access for businesses for trading in goods and services with, and operating within, that European market.

"That is what the government will be aiming for and we will be ambitious in that," she added. "Parliament will have its say. These are going to be lengthy negotiations over the course of two years and more - parliament will have its say in a whole variety of ways."

May also said she was looking at the possibilities of trade deals with Commonwealth countries.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Helen Reid; writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.