UK wants government control over migration, not points system: PM spokeswoman
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

UK wants government control over migration, not points system: PM spokeswoman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in a recorded interview in Maidenhead, Britain, on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, in this September 2, 2016 handout photo received via the BBC. Picture taken September 2, 2016. Jeff Overs/Courtesy of the BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Britain will pursue an immigration system that enables the government to decide who enters the country and not a points-based system that gives an automatic right to those who meet certain criteria, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

May, who has promised to tighten border controls, said on Sunday she does not favor a points-based system that screens applicants on the basis of factors such as education and skills.

"A points-based system would give foreign nationals the right to come to Britain if they meet certain criteria," the spokeswoman said.

"An immigration system that works for Britain would ensure that the right to decide who comes to the country resides with the government."

Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
