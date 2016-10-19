FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK PM May says will ensure best possible access to European market
October 19, 2016

UK PM May says will ensure best possible access to European market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would ensure Britain has the best possible access to trade with and operate within the European market after it has left the European Union.

"What we are doing as we go through the negotiations for leaving the European Union, will be ensuring that this country has the best possible access to trade with and operate within the European market," May told parliament.

"That's what people want and that's what we want to give them."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

