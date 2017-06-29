Russian court convicts five men of murdering Putin critic Nemtsov
MOSCOW A court on Thursday convicted five men of murdering Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, more than two years after he was shot dead near the Kremlin.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Thursday it was important that talks on Britain's departure from the European Union should deal with the rights of expatriates first, May's spokesman said.
"They discussed Brexit, welcoming the constructive start to the negotiations and agreeing it was important that the rights of citizens was the first issue to be discussed," the spokesman said in a statement after May met Merkel while visiting Germany to discuss an upcoming meeting of the G20.
Brussels and London have set out different visions of how to protect the rights of EU citizens living in Britain and British nationals in EU countries, but have yet to find agreement.
HONG KONG Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday China would work to ensure a "far-reaching future" for Hong Kong's autonomy, but he faces a divided city with protesters angered by Beijing's perceived interference as it marks 20 years of Chinese rule.