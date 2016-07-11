FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
May confirmed as leadership winner, Britain's new PM: committee
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 4:18 PM / a year ago

May confirmed as leadership winner, Britain's new PM: committee

Britain's Home Secretary, Theresa May, leaves after a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in central London, Britain June 27, 2016.Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Theresa May has been confirmed as the winner of the ruling Conservatives' leadership contest and will be installed as prime minister shortly, the chairman of a party committee running the contest said on Monday.

"I have received confirmation from the board of the party and can now declare that Mrs May has been elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party with immediate effect," Graham Brady told party lawmakers.

"The prime minister has indicated that he will go to the palace to offer his resignation after prime minister's questions on Wednesday and the new prime minister should be in post very soon afterwards."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper, editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.