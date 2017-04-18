FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
May's Conservatives take 21-point lead ahead of UK snap election: ICM poll
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 18, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 4 months ago

May's Conservatives take 21-point lead ahead of UK snap election: ICM poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has a 21 point lead over the main opposition Labour, the joint highest on record, according to an opinion poll on Tuesday conducted after May announced a June 8 election.

The ICM/Guardian poll of 1,000 people showed the Conservatives' vote share stood at 46 percent, up 2 points from a poll conducted over the weekend, with Labour on 25 percent and the Liberal Democrats on 11 percent.

"As we enter this campaign it's clear that Labour have an electoral mountain top climb, and its leadership appears to have left its ropes and crampons at base camp," said Martin Boon, director of ICM Research, in a statement.

Around three in five respondents said May was right to call a general election, the poll showed. ICM's survey dates back to the early 1980s.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had earlier on Tuesday called for a snap election, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union by bolstering support for her Brexit plan.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alistair Smout

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.