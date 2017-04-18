British PM May could win 114-seat majority in June 8 election: paper

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could win a landslide majority of 114 seats in a June 8 election, The Times newspaper reported, citing YouGov polling data.

May's Conservatives could win 382 seats with the opposition Labour Party winning 179, the Liberal Democrats 10, the Scottish National Party 56, and others 23, which would give the government a 114-seat majority in the 650-seat parliament, according to projections from YouGov cited by the paper.

May's Conservatives currently have 330 seats and a so-called working majority of only 17 seats in the British parliament.