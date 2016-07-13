FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says ready for constructive dialogue with new UK PM May
#World News
July 13, 2016 / 6:28 PM / a year ago

Russia's Putin says ready for constructive dialogue with new UK PM May

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 5, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent telegrams to David Cameron and Theresa May, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, thanking the ex-British prime minister for cooperation and saying he was ready for dialogue with his successor.

In his telegram to May, Putin "confirmed the intention for constructive dialogue with the British prime minister about current issues of bilateral relations and the international agenda", a Kremlin statement said.

Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Mark Heinrich

