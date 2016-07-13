Russia's Putin says ready for constructive dialogue with new UK PM May

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent telegrams to David Cameron and Theresa May, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, thanking the ex-British prime minister for cooperation and saying he was ready for dialogue with his successor.
In his telegram to May, Putin "confirmed the intention for constructive dialogue with the British prime minister about current issues of bilateral relations and the international agenda", a Kremlin statement said.
