UK's May says some EU leaders commended her Brexit speech

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday several European Union leaders had commended her on a speech to her ruling Conservative Party earlier this month that was widely seen as signaling a "hard Brexit" lay ahead.

May, who had campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU ahead of a June referendum, caught some in the bloc off guard with the speech, in which she pledged to start Brexit talks by March, curb immigration and reject EU court rulings.

"What I found when I was in the European Council last week was a number of European leaders actually commending the speech that I had given at the Conservative Party conference," May told parliament.