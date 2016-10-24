FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UK's May says some EU leaders commended her Brexit speech
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 24, 2016 / 4:01 PM / 10 months ago

UK's May says some EU leaders commended her Brexit speech

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference after the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2016.Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday several European Union leaders had commended her on a speech to her ruling Conservative Party earlier this month that was widely seen as signaling a "hard Brexit" lay ahead.

May, who had campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU ahead of a June referendum, caught some in the bloc off guard with the speech, in which she pledged to start Brexit talks by March, curb immigration and reject EU court rulings.

"What I found when I was in the European Council last week was a number of European leaders actually commending the speech that I had given at the Conservative Party conference," May told parliament.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.