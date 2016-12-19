FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 19, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 8 months ago

Government wants Brexit deal for whole UK: PM May's spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves a EU Summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2016.Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is working to win a Brexit deal that will work for Scotland, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday after the Scottish government said it would publish proposals for remaining in the EU's single market.

"We are committed as we leave the European Union to getting a deal that works for the UK as a whole, that means a deal that works for Scotland as well," he told reporters saying the devolved administrations would play an important role in Brexit.

He also reiterated the government's belief that there is no binary choice for the customs union and that ministers were considering a "spectrum of options" before starting talks on the country's exit.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary

