5 months ago
Britain could walk away from EU with no Brexit deal: May's spokesman
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 5 months ago

Britain could walk away from EU with no Brexit deal: May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is still willing to walk away from the European Union with no Brexit deal, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

While May was addressing parliament after triggering formal divorce talks with the EU, her spokesman told reporters there could be varying timetables for different areas in the talks when asked why she referred to implementation periods in her letter to European Council President Donald Tusk.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Estelle Shirbon

