7 months ago
UK PM May: Wrong to say hard Brexit is inevitable
#World News
January 9, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 7 months ago

UK PM May: Wrong to say hard Brexit is inevitable

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after giving a speech on mental health, in central London, January 9, 2017.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday it was wrong to say she was talking about a "hard Brexit", after the pound fell to two-month lows following an interview she gave on Sunday.

The pound dropped after traders felt May had indicated during the interview that Britain would dramatically rework trade ties with the EU after Brexit.

Asked if her comments had been interpreted wrongly, May said: "I'm tempted to say that the people who are getting it wrong are those who print things saying I'm talking about a hard Brexit, (that) it is absolutely inevitable there's a hard Brexit.

"I don't accept the terms hard and soft Brexit. What we're doing is going to get an ambitious, good and best possible deal for the United Kingdom in terms of ... trading with and operating within the single European market," she added.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

