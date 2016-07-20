FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PM May says Britain needs time to determine EU divorce objectives
#World News
July 20, 2016 / 5:26 PM / a year ago

PM May says Britain needs time to determine EU divorce objectives

British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 20, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday Britain needed to take time to determine its objectives before triggering Article 50, the official procedure for the country to leave the European Union.

On a visit to Berlin, May said it was clear the British people wanted more control over immigration, but underlined that good trade was vital for the economy, offering little insight into her stance on the thorniest part of future talks.

"It's very clear to me that one of the messages that the British gave in their vote that the UK should leave the European Union is they wanted control brought into movement of people from the European Union ... and so that of course will be one of the issues we will be looking at and we as a government will deliver on for people," May told a news conference.

"I am also clear that we want to get the right deal in trade and goods and services."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
