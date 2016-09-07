FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK's May to discuss Brexit with EU's Tusk on Thursday
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 7, 2016 / 3:42 PM / a year ago

UK's May to discuss Brexit with EU's Tusk on Thursday

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a news conference after the closing of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, September 5, 2016.Damir Sagolj/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet European Council President Donald Tusk in London on Thursday to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union, May's spokeswoman said.

It will be the pair's first bilateral meeting since May took office in July, following Britain's vote to leave the EU.

"It will be an opportunity in part to talk about the process of leaving the European Union, how we see the upcoming months," May's spokeswoman told reporters.

The spokeswoman said Tusk and May would also discuss issues on the agenda for the October meeting of EU leaders, including migration, trade and Ukraine.

May has said Britain will continue to play a full role in the EU until it leaves the bloc, a process which will take at least two years.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.