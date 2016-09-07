UK's May to discuss Brexit with EU's Tusk on Thursday

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet European Council President Donald Tusk in London on Thursday to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union, May's spokeswoman said.

It will be the pair's first bilateral meeting since May took office in July, following Britain's vote to leave the EU.

"It will be an opportunity in part to talk about the process of leaving the European Union, how we see the upcoming months," May's spokeswoman told reporters.

The spokeswoman said Tusk and May would also discuss issues on the agenda for the October meeting of EU leaders, including migration, trade and Ukraine.

May has said Britain will continue to play a full role in the EU until it leaves the bloc, a process which will take at least two years.