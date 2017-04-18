FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's May decided on early election during holiday in Wales: ITV
#World News
April 18, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 4 months ago

Britain's May decided on early election during holiday in Wales: ITV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that it was during a walking holiday in Wales when she decided she would hold an early election to strengthen her hand in talks with the European Union.

May told ITV news: "Before Easter I spent a few days walking in Wales with my husband, thought about this long and hard and came to the decision that to provide that stability and certainty for the future that this was the way to do it, to have an election."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

