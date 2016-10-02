FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PM May - There will be no sudden withdrawal from the EU
October 2, 2016 / 2:38 PM / a year ago

PM May - There will be no sudden withdrawal from the EU

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain will leave the European Union in accordance with established legal procedures, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday, ruling out the possibility of a disorderly withdrawal from the bloc.

"There can be no sudden and unilateral withdrawal," she said at her Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham, central England. "We must leave in a way agreed in law by Britain and other member states."

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

