PM May - There will be no sudden withdrawal from the EU

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain will leave the European Union in accordance with established legal procedures, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday, ruling out the possibility of a disorderly withdrawal from the bloc.
"There can be no sudden and unilateral withdrawal," she said at her Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham, central England. "We must leave in a way agreed in law by Britain and other member states."
