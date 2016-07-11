Britain's May pledges to put 'working people' first if elected PM

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Interior minister Theresa May pledged on Monday to put government at the service of "ordinary working people" to forge an economy that helps everyone if elected Britain's next prime minister next month.

May, who campaigned for Britain to remain in the European Union in last month's referendum, told supporters and journalists at the official launch of her campaign that she would respect the decision to leave the bloc.

"Brexit means Brexit," she said, adding the vote showed the depth of a desire for change.