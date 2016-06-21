Britain's Daily Mail backs 'Leave' in EU referendum

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's right-leaning Daily Mail newspaper has come out in support of leaving the European Union, an emailed copy of the front page of its Wednesday edition showed.

The Daily Mail's front page called on its readers to vote "Leave" in Thursday's referendum.

"Lies. Greedy elites. Or a great future outside a broken, dying Europe...If you believe in Britain vote Leave," it said.

The Daily Mail, owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust, is Britain's second biggest-selling newspaper with a daily circulation of about 1.5 million in April.

The Daily Mail's declaration put it at odds with sister paper, Mail on Sunday, which declared for the "Remain" campaign on Saturday.

