#World News
June 21, 2016 / 10:12 PM / a year ago

Britain's Daily Mail backs 'Leave' in EU referendum

A banner encouraging people to support a local Brexit campaign hangs on the side of a building in Altrincham.Phil Noble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's right-leaning Daily Mail newspaper has come out in support of leaving the European Union, an emailed copy of the front page of its Wednesday edition showed.

The Daily Mail's front page called on its readers to vote "Leave" in Thursday's referendum.

"Lies. Greedy elites. Or a great future outside a broken, dying Europe...If you believe in Britain vote Leave," it said.

The Daily Mail, owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust, is Britain's second biggest-selling newspaper with a daily circulation of about 1.5 million in April.

The Daily Mail's declaration put it at odds with sister paper, Mail on Sunday, which declared for the "Remain" campaign on Saturday.

For a FACTBOX-Britain's newspapers take sides in EU referendum debate - please click on:

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
