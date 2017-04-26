FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Britain's May tells EU's Juncker she wants 'deep and special partnership'
#World News
April 26, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 4 months ago

Britain's May tells EU's Juncker she wants 'deep and special partnership'

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street to welcome Head of the European Commission, President Jean-Claude Juncker to Downing Street in London, Britain April 26, 2017.Hannah McKay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is committed "to achieving a deep and special partnership with the European Union", British Prime Minister Theresa May told European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, her spokesperson said.

"The PM had a constructive meeting this evening with President Juncker of the European Commission," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Following the UK's letter of notification under Article 50 (that it is exiting the EU), she reiterated the UK's commitment to achieving a deep and special partnership with the European Union."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Mark Heinrich

